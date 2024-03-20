Mostly Cloudy 51°

SHARE

Duo Steal $3K In Hair Products From Darien CVS, Police Say

Police in Fairfield County are searching for a pair of thieves who allegedly made off with almost $3,000 in hair products from a drug store.

A duo swiped almost $3,000 in hair products from a Darien CVS store.&nbsp;

A duo swiped almost $3,000 in hair products from a Darien CVS store. 

 Photo Credit: Pixabay via diegoparra/Google Maps street view
Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories

The incident occurred in Darien on Friday, March 15 at the CVS store at 964 Post Road.

According to Sgt. Dan Skoumbros of the Darien Police, the store manager, while reviewing the store camera, spotted a man and woman grabbing multiple hair products and placing them in a bag.

The man also put items inside his jacket before both suspects left the store, Skoumbros said.

The manager reported the total loss to be $2,877.46.

This remains a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

to follow Daily Voice Darien and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE