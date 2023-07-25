Fair 83°

SHARE

Man Nabbed For Driving Drunk, Wrong Way In Darien, Police Say

A man from Massachusetts was arrested for driving his truck the wrong way down a Connecticut road in an apparent drunk driving incident, police reported.

Byron Lopez-Najera, age 37, was nabbed for driving down the wrong way on Post Road (Route 1) in Darien, drunk and without a license, police reported.
Byron Lopez-Najera, age 37, was nabbed for driving down the wrong way on Post Road (Route 1) in Darien, drunk and without a license, police reported. Photo Credit: Dairne
Sophie Grieser
Email me Read More Stories

It happened on Sunday, July 23 on Boston Post Road (Route 1) in Darien, according to Darien police.

At approximately 2:15 a.m., police arrived at Post Road on reports that an intoxicated man was driving a white pickup truck in the wrong lane.

When they arrived at the scene, they located Byron Lopez-Najera, age 37, driving slowly around the parking lot of the Mini Cooper dealership on Post Road.

Lopez-Najera, who is from the neighborhood of Dorchester in Boston, reportedly had red, glassy eyes and smelled strongly of alcohol.

Officers brought him into the station, where he refused to take a breathalyzer test.

He was charged with:

  • Operating under the influence
  • Operating a motor vehicle without a license
  • Disobeying an officer’s signal

Lopez-Najera was released on 10 percent of his bond and is due in court on Friday, August 4. 

to follow Daily Voice Darien and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE