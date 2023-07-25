Man Nabbed For Driving Drunk, Wrong Way In Darien, Police Say

It happened on Sunday, July 23 on Boston Post Road (Route 1) in Darien, according to Darien police.

At approximately 2:15 a.m., police arrived at Post Road on reports that an intoxicated man was driving a white pickup truck in the wrong lane.

When they arrived at the scene, they located Byron Lopez-Najera, age 37, driving slowly around the parking lot of the Mini Cooper dealership on Post Road.

Lopez-Najera, who is from the neighborhood of Dorchester in Boston, reportedly had red, glassy eyes and smelled strongly of alcohol.

Officers brought him into the station, where he refused to take a breathalyzer test.

He was charged with:

Operating under the influence

Operating a motor vehicle without a license

Disobeying an officer’s signal

Lopez-Najera was released on 10 percent of his bond and is due in court on Friday, August 4.

