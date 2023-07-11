Drunk Man Caught Driving With Shredded Burning Tire In Darien: Police

The arrest resulted from an incident on Tuesday, July 4 just before 3:20 a.m., when a Darien police officer noticed a heavily damaged car driving on Post Road (US Route 1), according to Sergeant Dan Skoumbros.

Although the officer tried pulling the vehicle over, it continued to drive until it pulled into a driveway on Post Road. Police then noticed that the vehicle had been driving on a completely shredded tire that smelled of burning rubber.

Authorities then identified the driver as Norwalk resident Jose Pozuelos, age 39, and noticed an odor of alcohol coming from his breath. After refusing to take sobriety tests, Pozuelos was arrested on a DUI charge in addition to traffic offenses.

Once he submitted to a breathalyzer test, Pozuelos's blood alcohol content was found to be 0.1852 at 4:14 a.m. and 0.1904 at 4:34 a.m. He was later released on ten percent of his $250 bond and will appear in court on Friday, July 14.

