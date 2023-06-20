Drunk Driver Nabbed After Crashing Into Tree In Darien: Police

The arrest stemmed from an incident that happened on Sunday, June 11 just before 1:30 a.m., when police in Darien responded to the area of Stonybrook Road after a resident reported hearing a loud crash, according to Sergeant Dan Skoumbros.

An officer who responded to the scene then found a car with heavy front-end damage traveling west on West Avenue toward Noroton Avenue and eventually pulled it over on Maple Street.

Police then noticed that the driver, identified as 26-year-old Craig Jarvis of Norwalk, had glassy eyes and that an odor of alcohol was coming from the car.

Officers then responded to Stonybrook Road, where the original complaint had originated from, and found that Jarvis had crashed into a tree.

Jarvis then submitted to sobriety tests, which he failed, before being taken to police headquarters, where he was charged with:

Operating under the influence;

Evading responsibility for a motor vehicle accident;

Improper turn.

After submitting to breathalyzer testing, Jarvis's blood alcohol content was found to be 0.1988 just before 3 a.m. and 0.1768 at 3:15 a.m. He was later released on a $50 bond and will appear in court on Wednesday, June 21.

