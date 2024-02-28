Light Rain 49°

Darien Resident's IRS Payments Stolen Out Mailbox, Cashed By Thief, Police Say

A Fairfield County resident who mailed two checks to pay his taxes was surprised when he received word from the Internal Revenue Service about non-payment of his bill.

Photo Credit: Darien Police Department
Kathy Reakes
The Darien resident then contacted the police in May 2023, who found that someone had stolen his checks out of his mailbox and cashed them with another name on the payee line.

An investigation led Darien Police to the Morris County Correctional Center in New Jersey to arrest David Velazquez, age 28, of Warren, New Jersey.

According to Darien Police Sgt. Dan Skoumbros, Velazquz had allegedly taken the checks out of the mailbox and changed the payee line to "Love Flow Logistics," and were endorsed by Velazquez.

A Darien detective was granted a search warrant for bank records, which revealed account owners, one being David Velazquez. Another search warrant was granted for IP Address information, which led to an address where Velazquez lives.

The detective spoke to Velazquez who said those checks were received as payment to his company and that he could provide documentation, which he never did. 

In Sept. 2023 an arrest warrant was issued for Velazquez with a court-set bond of $100,000.

Velazquez was arrested on Monday, Feb. 19, and charged with:

  • Identity theft 
  • Forgery
  • Larceny

He is set to be arraigned on Monday, March 4. 

