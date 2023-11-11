Darien Resident Victim Of Bank Scam Loses 'Large Amount Of Cash,' Police Say

The incident took place in Darien on Friday, Nov. 3.

A Darien resident reported to police she was a victim of computer fraud. The victim told officers she received a Microsoft fraud alert message on her home computer the day before, said Sgt. Dan Skoumbros of the Darien Police.

The victim said she called the phone number that was attached to the alert and spoke with someone claiming to work for Microsoft. The victim was told that her bank accounts were compromised and she was transferred to the “Webster Bank Fraud Unit”.

The person identifying as a Webster Bank employee told the victim that she needed to wire money out of the account to protect the account from fraud, Skoumbros said.

She was told not to call the bank directly because they were most likely in on the fraud, he added.

The victim went to Webster Bank and wired a large amount of money to the account provided by the fraudsters. After the transfer, the victim asked if her other bank account was compromised, which they told her it was.

The victim wired another large amount of money from her other bank account to the fraudsters.

The investigation is ongoing.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Darien and receive free news updates.