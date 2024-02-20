Darien Catalytic Converter Thief Nabbed 5 Years Later In Upstate NY, Police Say

New York resident Jeraud Anthony, age 38, of the Bronx, was arrested on multiple charges Monday, Feb. 12, in connection with a stolen catalytic converter outside a business in Fairfield County.

According to Darien Police, a woman contacted officers in September 2018 saying that someone had cut the catalytic converter off of her vehicle outside Darien Sport Shop on Post Road (Route 1).

A witness told police they saw a vehicle with New York plates pull alongside the victim’s car before one of the suspects got underneath it and removed the device.

A Darien Police detective later reached out to a detective in neighboring Westchester County and learned that the Yonkers Police Department was also investigating the same suspect vehicle.

Detectives then went to a recycling center in the Bronx, where an employee confirmed that the suspect vehicle came to the facility on the day of the theft and one of the occupants sold a catalytic converter. The suspect also provided their ID during the sale.

Police were then able to identify the suspect as Anthony and an arrest warrant was issued in November 2018.

On Monday, Feb. 12, Darien officers located Anthony at the Albany County jail, where he was arrested on charges of larceny, criminal mischief, and tampering with a motor vehicle.

He was arraigned in Stamford Superior Court on the following day.

