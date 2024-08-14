Heavy Rain 72°

CT Man Found Asleep At The Wheel Of Running Jeep In Darien Charged With DUI, Police Say

A Connecticut man was charged with alleged DUI after he was found asleep behind the wheel of a running Jeep at a car dealership, police said.

The area where the man was allegedly found asleep behind the wheel of a running Jeep in Darien. 

 Photo Credit: Unsplash via Scott Rodgerson/Google Maps street view
Kathy Reakes
Kathy Reakes

The incident occurred in Fairfield County at H&L Chevrolet at around 3:30 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 11, in Darien.

According to Sgt. Mauricio Vigil of the Darien Police, Justin Holliday, age 40, of New Haven County in Waterbury, was located by police asleep in a running 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee. 

Holliday, who exhibited signs of intoxication, was arrested for operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol after failing field sobriety tests and refusing further testing, Vigil said.

He posted a $175 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, Aug. 30. 

