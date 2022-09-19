Darien Italian Restaurant Permanently Closes

An Italian restaurant chain with numerous locations in the region has closed a Fairfield County location.

Bertucci's Italian Restaurant, located at 54 Post Road in Darien, has permanently closed.

"This location is permanently closed," a recording on the restaurant's answering machine says. "We thank all of our guests for their loyalty."

The restaurant did not share the reason for the closure.

The restaurant chain has locations across numerous states, including Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maryland, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.

Bertucci's eateries offer a variety of brick-oven pizzas and oven-baked pasta dishes.

