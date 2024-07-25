Alleged Burglar Charged In $25K Darien Jewelry Heist

The burglaries occurred on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Darien and Greenwich.

According to Sgt. Mauricio Vigil of the Darien Police, Carlos Andres Buitrago-Pinzon, of Queens, was charged on Monday, July 16, on a warrant while at the Westchester County Detention Center.

Vigil said Buitrago-Pinzon allegedly forcibly entered a residence on Post Road and stole the jewelry, which included a gold charm bracelet with the victim's name engraved on it.

Vigil said an investigation linked the crime to Buitrago-Pinzon, who was arrested that same evening in Mount Pleasant, New York, in possession of the stolen items, including the charm bracelet.

He is also accused of burglarizing two homes on the same day in Greenwich.

Buitrago-Pinzon was charged by Darien Police with:

Burglary

Conspiracy to burglary

Larceny

Conspiracy to larceny

Criminal mischief

He was held on a court-set bond of $100,000, which he was unable to make.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Darien and receive free news updates.