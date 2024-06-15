4 Suspects On Run After Targeting Aisle Of Items At Darien Whole Foods

The incident happened in Fairfield County on Thursday, June 6 around 6:15 p.m., when four people targeted the vitamin and supplement section at the Whole Foods in Darien at 150 Ledge Rd., Darien Police announced on Thursday, June 13.

Surveillance footage of the incident revealed that a Hispanic woman in a white shirt and hair clip scouted the aisle while followed by two Hispanic men who acted as distractions.

One of the men was dressed in a black baseball cap, black hooded sweatshirt, black joggers, and black and white Adidas sneakers, while the other wore a gray t-shirt, light pants, and gray and white sneakers, police said.

A fourth suspect, another Hispanic woman, was seen filling a cart with vitamins and supplements. She wore a pink tank top, khaki shorts, and white sneakers, and was carrying a khaki-colored satchel.

According to the department, the four suspects then left the store with a cart of stolen items.

No arrests have been announced in connection with the incident.

