Pair Of Speeding Drunk Drivers Caught In 2 Days In Darien, Police Say

The first arrest happened on Friday, May 5 just before 6:20 a.m., when an officer in Darien spotted a vehicle speeding on Post Road and pulled it over, according to Darien Sgt. Dan Skoumbros.

Upon approaching the vehicle and its driver, identified as 39-year-old Wilton resident Ashwin Mital, the officer smelt a strong odor of alcohol. After failing sobriety tests and refusing breathalyzer testing, Mital was arrested and charged with operating under the influence and traveling unreasonably fast.

He was later released on 10 percent of his $250 bond and will appear in court on Friday, May 19.

The second arrest happened a day later on Saturday, May 6 just after 1 a.m., when an officer in Darien pulled a car over after allegedly observing it speeding on Hoyt Street.

After approaching the driver, 31-year-old Edwin Gonzalez of Danbury, the officer smelt a strong odor of alcohol and noticed that he had bloodshot and glassy eyes.

The officer also discovered that Gonzalez had a suspended license.

After failing a sobriety test, Gonzalez submitted to breathalyzer testing, which measured his blood alcohol content as .0665 around 2:45 a.m. Police also collected a urine sample from him.

Gonzalez was then arrested and charged with operating under the influence, traveling unreasonably fast, and operating under suspension.

After being processed, he was released on 10 percent of his $500 bond and will appear in court on Tuesday, May 16.

