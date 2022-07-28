Two Charged After Fight, Shots Fired At Diner In Danbury

Two men were arrested for an alleged fight at a Fairfield County diner in which shots were fired.

The incident took place in Danbury around 4 a.m., Sunday, July 24, at Elmer's Diners on Padanaram Road.

Danbury Police officers responded to the diner for the report of a fight with gunshots being fired. Officers who responded to the area discovered a fight had occurred in the diner before their arrival, said Danbury PD Det. Capt. Mark Williams.

As the fight moved outside the diner, one of the involved persons discharged several rounds from a handgun before fleeing, Williams said.

Other than minor injuries sustained in the altercation, no other injuries were reported, he said.

"This appears to be an isolated incident between two particular groups unknown to each other, which began after a heated exchange of words," Williams said.

Two of the involved parties were arrested shortly after the incident and more are anticipated in the near future, he added.

Arrested during the incident included Alphonso Eric Vanterpool Gordon, of Lehigh Acres, Florida who was charged with breach of peace.

Also arrested was Patrick Charles Fahey, of Danbury, who was charged with breach of peace and criminal mischief.

As the investigation continues to be active and ongoing, anyone with information is asked to contact Det. John Rudisill at (2303)-797-4662, j.rudisill@danbury-ct.gov, or call the confidential tips line at (203)-790-TIPS (8477).

