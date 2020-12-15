Redding Man Charged With DUI After Crashing Into Occupied Parked Car On Main Street In Westport

An area man was arrested for DUI/Drugs after crashing his vehicle into a parked car.

Max Popovich, age 25, of Redding, was arrested on Saturday, Dec. 12, after Westport Police responded to the area of 170 Main Street on a report of a motor vehicle accident, said Westport Lt. Anthony Prezioso

When officers arrived on the scene, they determined that a parked and unoccupied vehicle had been struck by another vehicle that had been traveling southbound on Main Street, pushing it into and damaging a third parked and unoccupied vehicle.

The driver was identified as Popovich. In speaking with Popovich, officers noted that he exhibited multiple physical clues consistent with being under the influence of alcohol, Prezioso said.

Standardized field sobriety tests were administered on scene and reportedly not performed to standard. Popovich was ultimately taken into custody based on the suspicion of driving under the influence.

At police headquarters, Popovich submitted to chemical breath testing and was determined to have a blood alcohol content above the legal limit, Prezioso said.

He was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.

Popovich was released on a $500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.