Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Danbury Daily Voice serves Danbury, CT
Return to your home site

Menu

Danbury Daily Voice serves Danbury, CT

Nearby Towns

Police & Fire

Man Driving Under Influence Crashes Into Utility Pole, New Canaan Police Say

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Moises Aguilar-Matamoros
Moises Aguilar-Matamoros Photo Credit: New Canaan Police

A 35-year-old man driving under the influence of alcohol crashed into a utility pole, according to police.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, March 24 in New Canaan.

That's when police responded to the scene of the crash at Cherry Street and Park Street.

Investigating officers detected the driver, Moises Aguilar-Matamoros, of New Canaan, showed signs of impairment and conducted standardized field and sobriety tests, police said.

He was taken into custody and transported to New Canaan Police Headquarters for processing.

He was charged with driving while under the influence and failure to drive in the proper lane and assigned a court date of Monday, July 20.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Danbury Daily Voice!

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.