Man Driving Under Influence Crashes Into Utility Pole, New Canaan Police Say

A 35-year-old man driving under the influence of alcohol crashed into a utility pole, according to police.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, March 24 in New Canaan.

That's when police responded to the scene of the crash at Cherry Street and Park Street.

Investigating officers detected the driver, Moises Aguilar-Matamoros, of New Canaan, showed signs of impairment and conducted standardized field and sobriety tests, police said.

He was taken into custody and transported to New Canaan Police Headquarters for processing.

He was charged with driving while under the influence and failure to drive in the proper lane and assigned a court date of Monday, July 20.

