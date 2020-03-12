Contact Us
Meet Dr. Virany Hillard, Brain & Spine Surgeons Of NY's New Medical Director

by Brain & Spine Surgeons of NY
Content Partner: Brain & Spine Surgeons of NY
Dr. Virany Hillard is the newly appointed Medical Director of Brain & Spine Surgeons Of NY. Photo Credit: Brain & Spine Surgeons of NY
Dr. Hillard is a highly awarded neurosurgeon with over 20 years of experience. Photo Credit: Brain & Spine Surgeons of NY
This March, Dr. Hillard will be hosting the annual meeting of the New York State Neurosurgical Society along with Dr. Ezriel Kornel, another BSSNY physician. Photo Credit: Brain & Spine Surgeons of NY

Brain and Spine Surgeons of NY (BSSNY) patients have access to a team of world-class brain and spine surgeons who are all experts in their fields, with outstanding reputations, a heart for patients, and a deep focus on technology. This month we would like to focus on BSSNY’s newly appointed Medical Director, Dr. Virany Hillard.

Dr. Hillard is a highly awarded neurosurgeon with over 20 years of experience. She is fellowship trained and board certified. Her specialties include minimally invasive spine surgery and brain tumors. In addition, Dr. Hillard has authored/co-authored multiple abstracts and is the Treasurer of the New York State Neurosurgical Society as well as Chairman of Neuroscience at Putnam Hospital Center.

Dr. Hillard received her B.A. in Biological Sciences from Harvard University in 1995 and her M.D. Cum Laude from New York University in New York, NY in 1999. She completed an internship in general surgery at New York Medical College/Westchester Medical Center in 2000, followed by a neurosurgery residency at the same institution from 2000-2005 under the chairmanship of Drs. William Couldwell and Raj Murali.

From 2002-2003, Dr. Hillard served as a research fellow under Richard Zeman, Ph.D. And Joseph Etlinger, Ph.D. in the Spinal Cord Injury Laboratory, Department of Cell Biology and Anatomy at New York Medical College. She received the prestigious Synthes Award for Research on Spinal Cord and Spinal Column Injury in 2004. Dr. Hillard completed a spine fellowship in the Department of Neurological and Orthopedic Surgery at the University of Utah in 2005-2006 under the guidance of Ronald Apfelbaum, MD and Darrel Brodke, MD.

She was the Attending Physician/Assistant Professor of the Department of Neurological Surgery at the University of Washington School of Medicine, Seattle 2006-2011, and is currently the Attending Physician/Associate Clinical Professor for the Department of Neurosurgery at the Westchester Medical College/Westchester Medical Center. Dr. Hillard is a member of professional organizations, including the American Association of Neurological Surgeons and the American Medical Association.

This March, Dr. Hillard will be hosting the annual meeting of the New York State Neurosurgical Society along with Dr. Ezriel Kornel, another BSSNY physician. In April, Dr. Hillard and BSSNY physician Dr. Das will be lecturing at the annual American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS) meeting.

Dr. Hillard speaks English, Spanish, and Mandarin, is affiliated with Westchester Medical Center, White Plains Hospital, Phelps Memorial Hospital, Northern Westchester Hospital, Putnam Hospital Center, and Vassar Medical Center, and sees patients in both the White Plains and Putnam office. To schedule an appointment with Dr. Hillard, please call 914-292-3367.

Daily Voice produced this article as part of a paid Content Partnership with our advertiser, Brain & Spine Surgeons of NY

