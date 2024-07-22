IDs Released For Danbury Men Who Drowned In Candlewood Lake

The bodies of Danbury residents Muzha Medardo Vayancela, age 26, and Loja Klever Guanuchi, age 36, were recovered by divers on Thursday, July 18, said Ethan Van Ness with the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) on Friday, July 19.

Vayancela and Guanuchi jumped into the water of Candlewood Lake on the evening of Monday, July 15, while boating with friends around 10:15 to 10:30 p.m. and did not return, DEEP said.

DEEP said the remaining boat members contacted 911, initiating a search and rescue operation.

Numerous state and local departments searched the lake for the missing men for several days.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will perform autopsies to determine the cause and manner of death.

Van Ness said the incident is being investigated as an accident.

This remains a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Danbury and receive free news updates.