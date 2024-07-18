Related: New Update: Missing Candlewood Lake Swimmers ID'd As Men Ages 38, 26

The two men, identified as 26-year-old and 38-year-old Danbury residents, were found by the Connecticut State Police dive team and the Danbury Police dive team in Candlewood Lake in Danbury on Thursday, July 18.

According to James Fowler, a spokesperson for the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, the bodies will be turned over to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

On the evening of Monday, July 15, five individuals were on a boat at Candlewood Lake when two men jumped off the boat around 10:15 to 10:30 p.m. and did not return, Fowler said.

Fowler said the remaining individuals on the boat contacted 911, initiating a search and rescue operation. The search initially included divers from Brookfield Fire Department and Danbury Fire Department and was temporarily suspended in the early hours of Tuesday, July 16. Additional divers and resources were deployed the following day, Wednesday, July 17, to continue the search until around 4 p.m., when it was suspended due to poor weather conditions.

He added that search operations resumed again this morning, Thursday, July 18, at 7 a.m..

"Through the coordinated efforts of multiple agencies, the missing individuals were recovered this morning," Fowler said. "DEEP extends its deepest condolences to the families and friends of the victims during this difficult time."

The following agencies, departments, and organizations were involved in the search and recovery operation:

Connecticut State Police Dive Team

Danbury Dive Team and Patrol

Brookfield Dive Team

Region 5 Dive Team

Candlewood Lake Association – Lake Patrol

Danbury Mayor Roberto Alves

Danbury Fire Department and Volunteer Fire Department

Danbury EMS

Newtown Underwater Search and Rescue (NUSAR)

Sherman Fire Department

New Fairfield Fire Department

Regional Search and Rescue (RSAR)

HARTransit

The Salvation Army

RSAR K-9 Teams

The names of the victims have not been released pending notification of family.

This remains a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Danbury and receive free news updates.