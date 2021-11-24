Lamont Is Nation's Most Popular Democratic Governor, New Survey Says

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont is the most popular top Democratic lawmaker in the country, according to a newly released survey from Morning Consult.

In the new survey, which polled the number of voters in each state who approve the job performance of their governors, Lamont was the most popular Democrat, earning a 64 percent approval rating.

The survey conducted by Morning Consult, a technology platform that focuses on data collection, included daily interviews of residents with more than 5,000 registered voters polled.

Lamont was seventh overall in the polling, behind six Republicans:

Phil Scott (Vermont): 79 percent approval;

Charlie Baker (Massachusetts): 72 percent;

Larry Hogan (Maryland): 70 percent;

Chris Sununu (New Hampshire): 67 percent;

Mark Gordon (Wyoming): 66 percent;

Jim Justice (West Virginia): 65 percent.

The second most popular Democratic governor was Rhode Island’s Dan McKee, who was 13th overall in approval rating at 59 percent.

Lamont’s term of governor in Connecticut is set to expire in 2023, though he has already announced his intention to seek re-election for a second term, which would keep him in office through 2027.

