Lamont Says He'll Run For Re-Election

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont has filed the necessary paperwork to make him a candidate for re-election to a second term in the 2022 race.

With the paperwork filed, Lamont, a Democrat, is officially in the running for the gubernatorial race, the governor announced during a press conference on the state’s transportation infrastructure on Monday, Nov. 8.

“I filed the paperwork today, which facilitates our getting into a political campaign,” he stated. “I’ve got to make up my mind formally in the months to come, but I figure let’s be prepared. Let’s file the paperwork. Let’s get this thing going.”

Lamont is expected to run alongside his current Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz, who also said that she filed paperwork on Monday.

“It is a candidate committee, I believe his papers will say he's running for governor and mine will definitely say I’m running for lieutenant governor,” she said.

The 2022 field could be crowded in Connecticut, with two Republicans - 2018 GOP nominee Bob Stefanowski (who has not filed official paperwork yet), and former House Republican Leader Themis Klarides, who filed papers in May - and more expected to throw their hats into the gubernatorial ring.

Lamont narrowly topped Stefanowski in 2018, by a margin of approximately 44,000 votes as he earned 49.4 percent of the vote.

A recent Sacred Heart University poll found that Lamont’s job approval has dropped slightly, from 55.7 percent of Connecticut residents in April to 50.5 in its latest poll in October.

Lamont has a 30.2 percent approval rating among Republicans, 42.2 percent among Independent voters, 44.4 percent of unaffiliated voters, and 75.7 percent of Democrats.

