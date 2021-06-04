Woman Found Dead In Fairfield County Was Stabbed Multiple Times, Police Say

Police have released a cause and time of death for a 50-year-old woman who was found murdered inside her apartment in Fairfield County.

Denise McClaughlin was found around 9 p.m., Friday, April 2 in Stamford, after police officers responded to her home for a welfare check

When officers responded they found McClaughlin dead inside her first-floor apartment at 48 Manor St., Stamford Police Captain Richard Conklin.

According to Conklin, McClaughlin had been stabbed multiple times and may have been dead for several days before being found by officers.

McClaughlin, who owns an apartment building in New York City, was reported missing by friends after she had not been seen for several days.

"Friends of the victim became concerned after attempting to call her for several days without making contact," he said.

This case is being investigated by the Major Crime Squad of the Stamford Police Department, along with the Stamford State Attorney’s Office, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The Stamford Police Department is asking anyone with information to call its Major Crime Squad at 203-977-4417 or dispatch at 203-977-4444.

