Woman, 50, Found Murdered Inside Fairfield County Apartment, Police Say

Police are asking the public for help after a 50-year-old woman was found murdered inside her apartment in Fairfield County.

Denise McClaughlin was found around 9 p.m., Friday, April 2 in Stamford, after police officers responded to her home for a welfare check

When officers responded they found McClaughlin dead inside her first-floor apartment at 48 Manor St., Stamford Police Captain Richard Conklin.

"Friends of the victim became concerned after attempting to call her for several days without making contact," he said.

Conklin declined to reveal a time or manner of death at this time.

This case is being investigated by the Major Crime Squad of the Stamford Police Department, along with the Stamford State Attorney’s Office, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The Stamford Police Department is asking that anyone with information on the case call the Stamford Police Department Major Crime Squad at 203-977-4417 or dispatch at 203-977-4444.

