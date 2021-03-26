Woman Accused Of Throwing Dog Out Of Car Window In Fairfield County, Police Say

A woman has been arrested for allegedly throwing her dog out a car window as the vehicle was moving in Fairfield County.

Helen Skulski, age 56, of Wilton, turned herself in to Norwalk Police on Friday, March 26 after a warrant was issued for her arrest, said Norwalk Police Sgt Sofia Gulino.

According to Gulino, on Tuesday, March 9, at approximately 2:07 p.m., Norwalk Police received a phone call from a motorist who said she saw a dog being tossed out of a moving vehicle.

The caller had blocked traffic with her vehicle, to protect the dog, which she was able to secure and bring to the side of the road.

Norwalk Police officers and an Animal Control Officer responded immediately. The dog, a beagle, was brought to a local animal hospital for assessment and was found to have only superficial scrapes.

During an investigation, Norwalk officers were advised by Norwalk States Attorney’s Office that the beagle must be returned to the owners until evidence of animal cruelty could be provided.

After the incident, the Norwalk Animal Control officer and Wilton Animal Control officer checked the welfare of the beagle at the Wilton home.

The beagle was found in good condition.

An ongoing investigation would reveal evidence to support animal cruelty, and the investigator submitted a warrant to the court, police said.

The warrant was approved, and the court ordered that Skulski was not to be in possession of “dogs or any animals," Gulino said.

The beagle, as well as a cat, are being removed from the home, Gulino said.

Skulski was held on a $25,000 bond.

