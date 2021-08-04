Woman, 33, Standing In Middle Of 1-84 Hit, Killed, CT State Police Say

Connecticut State Police are asking the public for help after a woman was hit and killed while standing in the middle of I-84.

The crash took place around midnight on Tuesday, Aug. 3, near Exit 48B, the Capitol Avenue exit in Hartford, state police said.

According to police, Hartford County resident, Mellisa Doyle, age 33, of Manchester, was standing in the eastbound traffic lane when a 2009 Ford Focus SE struck her.

Doyle was rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead, state police said.

The driver of the Ford, Christian Cruz, of Hartford, was not injured and refused any medical treatment.

His vehicle sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene.

Any witnesses to the collision are asked to contact Trooper Jason Soto at 860-534-1000.

State Police would especially like to speak with any drivers with dashcam video or who were on the scene at the time of the crash.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.