CT Woman Killed On I-84 Penned Chilling Final Facebook Post

A Connecticut woman who was hit and killed while standing in the middle of I-84 left a chilling final Facebook post just a few days before her death.

According to police, Hartford County resident Melisa Doyle, age 33, of Manchester, was standing in the eastbound traffic lane when a 2009 Ford Focus SE struck and killed her around midnight on Tuesday, Aug. 3, near Exit 48B, the Capitol Avenue exit in Hartford.

Three days earlier, on Saturday, July 31, Doyle had posted to Facebook that she was going to walk by the water and hoped she didn't kill herself.

After hearing of her death, friends flocked to Facebook to post messages of mourning, but many also said they wished they had called her after seeing the post.

One person commented: "I opened my eyes to some horrible horrible news. My heart is so broken. May u rest in peace baby girl"💔💔😥😥"

Another said they had just spoken with her the night before the crash and wished she had opened up.

Doyle had made several posts on Facebook regarding the passing of her mother and how she wanted her ashes.

State Police said on Thursday, Aug. 5 that the investigation was ongoing and could not release additional information.

They are asking for any witnesses to contact Trooper Jason Soto at 860-534-1000.

They would especially like to speak with any drivers with dashcam video or who were on the scene at the time of the crash.

