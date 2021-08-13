Woman, 19, Drowns While Swimming In CT Lake, Police Say

A Connecticut woman died after slipping underwater while swimming at an area lake.

The drowning took place in Hartford County around 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 11.

Farmington Police Department received a 911 call reporting the 19-year-old female had slipped under the water for several minutes while swimming at Woodridge Lake, located in both the Town Farmington and the Town of West Hartford, authorities said.

Emergency responders from both towns responded to the water emergency and members of the West Hartford Fire Department located Hartford County resident Jodieann Murray of Bloomfield, under the water, where she was last reported swimming by a friend, said Lt. Tim McKenzie, of the Farmington Police.

Murray was transported by ambulance to UConn John Dempsey Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

"At this time, it appears the two teenagers were trying to swim to a floating dock across from the Woodridge Association beach," said McKenzie.

McKenzie said the high temperatures have led to many people visiting recreation areas to cool off and is cautioning all to use life jackets or floating devices.

The Farmington Police Department’s detective division is investigating this incident.

Anyone who was in the area heard or saw anything related to the incident is asked to call 860-675-2400.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.