Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Return to your home site

Menu

Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: Fairfield County Man Killed, Wife Seriously Injured In Crash
Police & Fire

Wife Of Fairfield County Man Killed In Crash Dies From Injuries

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The wife of a Fairfield County man killed in a single-vehicle crash has died from her injuries.
The wife of a Fairfield County man killed in a single-vehicle crash has died from her injuries. Photo Credit: Pixabay/fsHH

The wife of a Fairfield County man killed in a single-vehicle crash has died from her injuries.

Noelli Escarraga, age 69, and his wife, Maria Escarraga, age 62, both of Bridgeport were the only occupants in the vehicle, and have been identified as the two victims killed in the accident, said Lt. Brian Weir, of the Trumbull Police Department.

According to Weir, the couple was driving a silver Toyota southbound on Quarry Road when the vehicle collided head-on with a bridge abutment.

The Trumbull Police Traffic Division officers are continuing the investigation to determine the cause of the collision.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.