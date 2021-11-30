Wife Of Fairfield County Man Killed In Crash Dies From Injuries

The wife of a Fairfield County man killed in a single-vehicle crash has died from her injuries.

Noelli Escarraga, age 69, and his wife, Maria Escarraga, age 62, both of Bridgeport were the only occupants in the vehicle, and have been identified as the two victims killed in the accident, said Lt. Brian Weir, of the Trumbull Police Department.

According to Weir, the couple was driving a silver Toyota southbound on Quarry Road when the vehicle collided head-on with a bridge abutment.

The Trumbull Police Traffic Division officers are continuing the investigation to determine the cause of the collision.

