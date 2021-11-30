Fairfield County Man Killed, Wife Seriously Injured In Crash

A Fairfield County man was killed and his wife seriously injured after he collided with a bridge abutment, police said.

The 69-year-old Bridgeport man was killed around 3 p.m., on Monday, Nov. 29, in Trumbull, said Lt. Brian Weir, of the Trumbull Police.

According to Weir, the couple was driving a silver Toyota southbound on Quarry Road when the vehicle collided head-on with a bridge abutment.

Police had responded to the area after receiving numerous 911 calls, Weir said.

Arriving Trumbull officers located the one-car accident and began rendering medical aid to both of the vehicle occupants.

Trumbull EMS arrived and assisted with treating the victims before transporting the man to Bridgeport Hospital where he died.

His 62-year-old wife was taken to St. Vincent's Hospital where she is in serious condition, police said.

The victims’ identities are being withheld pending family notification.

