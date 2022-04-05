Video Released Of Brookfield Woman Crashing Into Eight Police Vehicles

A video has been released of an incident in which seven officers were injured when a wanted Fairfield County woman drove into their police vehicles during a multi-town chase before crashing.

The incident started in New Haven County in Waterbury around 8:45 a.m., Sunday, April 3.

Shortly before 8:45 am. officers received information that Hannah Casperson, age 25, of Brookfield, was in a white Hummer at Rutledge and East Main streets in Waterbury, said Chief Fernando Spagnolo, of the Waterbury Police, said during a press conference.

Casperson was a suspect in smash-and-grab thefts in Waterbury and was wanted in New Haven County in Wolcott as being the alleged getaway driver in a string of vehicle break-ins involving 41 vehicles that had smashed windows, said Lt. Ryan Bessette, of the Waterbury Police.

Officers attempted to make contact with Casperson who was in the driver’s seat of the vehicle as she then accelerated her vehicle colliding with seven other police cruisers before fleeing the area and striking another police cruiser at Brass Mill Drive and East Main before entering onto 1-84 westbound, Bessette said.

Casperson later lost control of the vehicle and struck a telephone pole in the area of Wheeler Road and Monroe Turnpike in Monroe, he added.

The officers were treated at an area hospital and released, but are not able to work, Spagnolo said.

Their injuries include neck and back sprains and bruises, the chief said.

In addition, the department now has seven fewer officers, and a smaller fleet. Spagnolo said it will cost $135,000 to fix or replace the damaged vehicles.

Casperson was placed under arrest and taken to St. Vincent’s Medical Center in Bridgeport to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, Spagnolo said.

She will be charged at a later date.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.