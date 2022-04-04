Seven Officers Hospitalized After Chase Involving Wanted Brookfield Woman

A Fairfield County woman wanted for a string of car robberies and other crimes was arrested after crashing into eight police vehicles, and injuring seven officers.

Hannah Casperson, age 25, of Brookfield, was arrested on Sunday, April 3, in Monroe.

The incident started in New Haven County in Waterbury around 8:45 a.m., Sunday police received information that Casperson, who was wanted for the robberies, and a host of other crimes was in the area in a white Hummer, said Lt. Ryan Bessette, of the Waterbury Police.

Officers attempted to make contact with Casperson who was in the driver’s seat of the vehicle as she then accelerated her vehicle colliding with seven other police cruisers before fleeing the area and striking another police cruiser at Brass Mill Drive and East Main before entering onto 1-84 westbound, Bessette said.

Seven police officers were injured and taken to the hospital where they were treated and released, Bessette said.

Casperson later lost control of the vehicle and struck a telephone pole in the area of Wheeler Road and Monroe Turnpike in Monroe, he added.

Westbury officers took Casperson into police custody at this location and she was transported by ambulance to ST. Vincent’s Hospital in Bridgeport where she is in stable condition and being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, Bessette said.

Casperson has multiple outstanding warrants and additional charges pending.

This is a developing story that involves multiple agencies. A press conference is scheduled for later on Monday.

