Unattended Bag With Opiate Overdose Kits Found At CT Pond

A police agency in Northern Connecticut is taking steps to help area residents battle addiction after founding opiate “overdose kits” near an area pond.

Officers from the Enfield Police Department in Hartford County on patrol around the Freshwater Pond on Thursday, July 22 found an unattended bag laying on the ground containing multiple kits that are used to safely aid addicts.

Police said that the kit is utilized by those suffering from opiate addiction to administer drugs as safe as possible, and contains numerous syringes.

“Although the intent of this kit is for safe practices, we are saddened to find it laying around such a public location,” they noted. “We would like to remind those who need help with opiate or alcohol addiction, that Enfield Police Department is here for you to battle your addiction.”

Officials noted that any Enfield police officer who is approached by someone suffering from addiction seeking help will personally drive them to St. Francis Hospital as part of a partnership program between the two agencies.

“There is no legal punishment for those who come to us for help,” they added. “(The) Enfield Police Department understands that this is not an easy step, and wants to help battle addiction side by side, helping those who are willing to take the difficult first step toward rehabilitation.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.