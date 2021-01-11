Two Hospitalized Following Fire At Home In Fairfield County

Two people were hospitalized following an early morning house fire in Fairfield County.

The fire began around 2:42 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 10, at a house on Hawley Road, in Shelton, said the Shelton Fire Department.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found a large volume of smoke coming from the home, with the fire located in the basement, the department said.

As firefighters worked to douse the flames, other members conducted a search of the home for victims, and additional fire spread. No victims were located and a minor fire extension was found to the first floor.

Once the fire was extinguished, an extensive overhaul was conducted to ensure there was no hidden fire in the walls or ceiling, the department said.

Both of the home's occupants were able to evacuate the home prior to the arrival of the FD. They were transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

Mutual aid was provided by the Derby, Monroe, and Nichols fire departments.

