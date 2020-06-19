Teen Who Crashes MINI Cooper On Stone Wall Busted For DUI, Darien Police Say

A 19-year-old was arrested for alleged driving with an elevated blood-alcohol level after a red MINI Cooper he was driving was found stuck on top of a stone wall, police said.

Jack Brown, of Darien, was arrested by Darien Police on Tuesday, June 9.

According to Darien PD Sgt. James Palmieri, a caller told police the red MINI Cooper, with a driver who was attempting to leave, had left Middlesex Road and was stuck on top of a stone wall

The caller also said Brown was starting a fight with bystanders as he attempted to leave, Palmieri said.

When officers arrived on the scene they found Brown sitting down and reported that he was allegedly unable to stand without assistance and was slurring as he spoke, police said.

Officers also noticed Brown smelled like alcohol and his pupils were constricted and he had an extreme dry-mouth condition.

Brown was given standardized field sobriety testing, which he failed to perform to standard and was taken into custody.

A blood-alcohol test at headquarters showed he allegedly had a level of .234 percent, nearly three times the legal limit.

He was charged with:

Operation of a vehicle by a minor with elevated BAC

Stop sign violation

Creating a public disturbance

Brown was released on a written promise to appear and is due in Stamford Court on Monday, July 20.

.

