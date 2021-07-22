Teen Nabbed With Loaded Gun After Officers Pull Over BMW In Fairfield County, Police Say

A 17-year-old was nabbed with a loaded handgun after being stopped in a black BMW whose tags did not match the vehicle.

The teen was arrested around 9:15 p.m., Tuesday, July 20 in Stamford.

Members of the Narcotics Unit who were patrolling the area of West Main and Rose Park Avenue in response to complaints of drug dealings, assaults, and other nefarious behavior, said Stamford PD Captain Richard Conklin.

Officers pulled over the vehicle, a 2006 BMW, over after watching three people in the car get in and out several times and come and go from the area.

When they ran the license tag it did not match the vehicle, Conklin said.

During the stop, the teen, a resident of Stamford, admitted to not having a license or insurance or the correct tag for the vehicle. He also admitted to having a loaded Taurus 22 millimeter handgun with seven rounds in the chamber, Conklin added.

The teen was arrested for the traffic violations and as well as gun possession charges and was turned over to youth officers.

"This was a nice case of responding to citizen complaints and getting a dangerous weapon off the streets," Conklin said.

