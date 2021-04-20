Teen Killed During Gathering Of Car Enthusiasts Was HS Football Standout In Fairfield County

Police in Fairfield County have identified the 19-year-old teen who was shot and killed during a get-together of car enthusiasts.

Courtney Lewis, of Stamford, a Stamford High School graduate and football and volleyball standout, was shot and killed around 10:45 p.m., Sunday, April 18, in the parking lot of the RPM Raceway at 600 West Ave., in Stamford, said Stamford Police Lt. Tom Scanlon.

Police originally responded to the area after receiving a report of multiple people shot at the get-together, Scanlon said.

When officers arrived on the scene they found a 33-year-old man who had been shot in the chest and shortly received word that two others shot, including Lewis, had been driven to the hospital by bystanders, Scanlon said.

The third victim was a 17-year-old boy who was shot in the leg.

The 33-year-old suffered non-life-threatening injuries, he added.

Scanlon said police believe there was some kind of argument during the get-together that led to the shooting.

"We believe there are witnesses out there and we encourage them to call Major Crimes with information," he said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 203-977-4417.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.