Suspect Nabbed In Stabbing Outside Hospital In Fairfield County

A suspect has been apprehended after he allegedly stabbed a man picking up a patient from a hospital in Fairfield County without any provocation.

The incident happened just before 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, June 5 at Norwalk Hospital.

The victim was loading the patient's items into the back of a vehicle in a parking lot off of Rhodonolia Drive and was preparing to receive the patient who was in the process of being discharged, said Sgt. Sofia Gulino of the Norwalk Police Department.

That's when the suspect, unknown to the victim, rushed the man, stabbing him twice, Gulino said.

On Friday, June 25, Norwalk Police detectives apprehended the suspect, Shamar Grant, age 20, of Stamford, in connection with the incident.

He's been charged with first-degree assault and placed on a bond of $1,250,000.

"This is another example of the excellent work done by our detectives," Norwalk PD Chief Thomas Kulhawik said. "This is a case of old-school detective work. I am so proud of the hard work they devoted to this case, as they do in every case that they are involved in.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.