Man Stabbed By Unknown Assailant Outside Hospital In Fairfield County

Police are searching for a man who allegedly stabbed a man picking up a patient from a hospital in Fairfield County without any provocation.

The incident took place around 10:42 a.m., Saturday, June when the victim was loading the patient's items into the back of a vehicle at Norwalk Hospital.

The victim had parked his vehicle in a Norwalk Hospital parking lot off of Rhodonolia Drive and was preparing to receive a patient who was in the process of being discharged, said Sgt. Sofia Gulino of the Norwalk Police Department.

The victim was loading the patient’s items into the back of a vehicle when a male, unknown to the victim, rushed the victim, stabbing him twice, Gulino said.

The man ran in the direction of Woodward Avenue, while the victim made his way back into the hospital for emergency care.

Multiple police officers responded to the area in search of the suspect, who was described as a Black male in his mid-20’s, about 5-feet-8-inches tall, short hairstyle, with a black hooded sweatshirt and brownish sweatpants.

The victim is being treated for serious physical injury and is expected to recover.

"It is unclear why the victim was attacked at this time," Gulino said.

The Norwalk Police Department is requesting assistance from the public.

If anyone has any knowledge or information regarding the incident or the identity of the suspect, please contact the case investigator Detective David Hudyma at 203-854-3189, or by email at dhudyma@norwalkct.org.

