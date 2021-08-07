Suspect Nabbed In Active Shooting Incident, CT State Police Say

Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice
Brookfield Daily Voice

Joe Lombardi
A suspect has been apprehended after an active shooting incident, Connecticut State Police said.
Around 5:20 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7, Troop L in Litchfield County received reports of an active shooter on the Litchfield Green on Route 202. 

"At this time the suspect has been detained and there is no continuing threat to the public," Connecticut State Police said. "It is unknown if there are any injuries at this time. The investigation is in its infancy stages and the scene is still active, fluid, and ongoing."

Route 202 is closed from Route 118 to Route 63 South. 

"We are asking everyone to please avoid the area," state police said.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

