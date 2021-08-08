Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Connecticut State Police Issue New Update After Suspect Nabbed In Active Shooting Incident

Joe Lombardi
Connecticut State Police have provided a new update after a suspect in an active shooting incident was apprehended.

Around 5:20 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7, Troop L in Litchfield County received reports of an active shooter on the Litchfield Green on Route 202. 

"At this time the suspect has been detained and there is no continuing threat to the public," Connecticut State Police said. "The suspect fired multiple shots into the air. There were no injuries reported and the suspect was transported to an area hospital for mental health issues."

Route 202 reopened after being closed from Route 118 to Route 63 South. 

Police say charges are pending and more information will be released later.

This continues a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

