Suspect Nabbed After Drive-By CT Fatal Shooting Of Woman

A man who is allegedly responsible for the shooting death of a grandmother who was cooking dinner when she was fatally shot is in custody in Puerto Rico.

Omar Reyes, age 21, of Hartford is awaiting extradition to Connecticut, where he will be charged with the murder of Sylvia Cordova on Wednesday, June 9, said Lt. Aaron Boisvert of the Hartford Police.

Cordova, age 56, was discovered shot in the neck around 5:11 p.m., when Hartford Police officers responded to the area of 28 Sisson Ave., on a report of citizen callers reporting shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers located several rifle rounds in the roadway. Officers also observed gunfire damage to the first-floor apartment where they found Cordova, Boisvert said.

During the investigation, police learned the shooter had been riding a scooter and had fired an AK-47. The gun was later recovered.

Officers also developed information pointing at Reyes as a suspect and an arrest warrant was drafted and approved to charge him for his role in the killing, police said.

Reyes was located in Puerto Rico on Tuesday, June 22, and was taken into custody by the US Marshalls and members of the Puerto Rico Police Department, Boisvert said.

As the investigation continued, probable cause was established to charge a second suspect with his role in the murder.

On Thursday, June 24, an arrest warrant was also issued for Edwin Roman, age 24, for his role in the murder.

Roman is still on the run and his whereabouts are unknown at this time, Boisvert said

