Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Police & Fire

CT Woman Killed While Cooking Dinner In "Brazen' Drive-By Shooting, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
The scene of the drive-by shooting that killed a woman cooking in her kitchen.
The scene of the drive-by shooting that killed a woman cooking in her kitchen. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A 56-year-old Connecticut woman killed while cooking dinner inside her apartment by a drive-by shooter.

Sylvia Cordova, of Hartford, was killed around 5:11 p.m., Wednesday, June 9, when Hartford Police responded to the area of 28 Sisson Ave., on a report of citizen callers reporting shots fired, said Lt. Aaron Boisvert.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found several rifle rounds in the roadway and gunfire damage to the first-floor apartment. 

Officers located Cordova inside the first-floor apartment of suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, Boisvert said.

Lt. Aaron Boisvert said the shooting was “very brazen, upsetting. To the residents, to us. Come on, the lady is just home in her apartment cooking. Heartbreaking.”

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Division responded and assumed the investigation.

Police do not believe the shooting was targeting Cordova. 

The investigation remains active and ongoing, Boisvert said.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

