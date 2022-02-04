Suspect At Large After Threatening Workers With Machete During CT Wendy's Robbery, Police Say

Police are investigating an alleged armed robbery at a Wendy's restaurant in Connecticut in which the suspect threatened employees with a machete.

The incident took place in Hartford County around 1:15 a.m., Friday, Feb. 4 at the Wendy's located at 2384 Berlin Turnpike in Newington.

According to the Newington Police, a lone man entered the restaurant through an unlocked door while the restaurant was closed to the public.

The man then confronted employees with a machete and demanded money, police said.

One of the employees was able to convince the man the money was locked up and they did not have access to it.

The suspect then took a cell phone from an employee and left the restaurant, police said.

He was seen leaving the area in a dark-colored vehicle.

No one was injured during the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Newington Police Department at 860-666-8445.

