Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Police & Fire

Second Teen Arrested In Connection To Danbury Fair Mall Shooting

Kathy Reakes
Danbury Fair Mall
Danbury Fair Mall Photo Credit: Wikipedia/Daniel Case

A second person has been arrested in connection with a shooting at the Danbury Fair Mall that left a 15-year-old girl wounded.

Derek Sotelo, age 18, of Danbury, was apprehended by Danbury Police on Tuesday, Aug. 24 for having a hammer during the incident. 

The shooting took place during an altercation between two groups of teens on Wednesday, Aug. 11, near the entrance to Macy's at Danbury Fair Mall.

A 14-year-old Danbury teen had been charged with the shooting.

According to Danbury Police Lt. Adam Marcus, Sotelo was part of one group that arrived at the mall intending to "confront the group that included the 14-year-old male shooter."

It was determined that Sotelo was armed with a hammer and was seen on surveillance footage using the hammer as a weapon during the melee, police said.

Following his arrest, he was charged with:

  • Criminal attempt to commit assault
  • Reckless endangerment
  • Inciting to riot
  • Inciting injury to a person
  • Riks of injury to a minor
  • Breach of peace 

He is being held on a $100,000 bond. 

Police continue to investigate the shooting. 

Anyone with information about it is asked to contact Det. Paul Carroccio at 203-797-2169 or p.carroccio@danbury-ct.gov.

