14-Year-Old Turns Himself In After Shooting At Danbury Mall

A 14-year-old Fairfield County boy has turned himself in to police as being the shooter at an area mall that left a teenage girl shot in the chest.

The shooting took place around 7 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 11, near the entrance to Macy's at Danbury Fair Mall during a confrontation between two groups of teens, authorities said.

One person, described as a tall, thin male with dreadlocks who may be in his early teens, took out a gun and fired a single shot, which struck the teenager, Danbury Police Chief Patrick Ridenhour said.

As a result of the shooting, surrounding police agencies were requested to assist with implementing the mall lockdown to remove employees and patrons safely.

Investigators determined that the assailant fled the mall before police arrival.

The 15-year-old female victim received immediate medical attention from an off-duty EMT and responding officers before being transported to the Danbury Hospital. Her injuries are non-life-threatening at this time, said Lt. Adam Marcus.

Through investigative efforts of Danbury Police detectives, the shooter was identified as a 14-year-old male who resides in Danbury, and the suspected handgun used in the incident was recovered, Marcus added.

On Friday, Aug. 13, a Superior Court Judge granted a warrant for the 14-year-old's arrest, Marcus said.

On Monday, Aug. 16, the 14-year-old shooter, accompanied by his parents and attorney, turned himself in to investigators and was arrested and charged with:

Assault

Reckless endangerment

Unlawful discharge of a firearm

Carrying a pistol w/out a permit

Risk of injury to a minor

Breach of peace

He was transported to the Bridgeport Juvenile Detention Center, per the conditions of the arrest warrant.

Because the victim and the assailant are under 16 years old, their names will not be released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Paul Carroccio at 203-797-2169 or p.carroccio@danbury-ct.gov. Anonymous TIPS Line is 203-790-8477.

