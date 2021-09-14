Police Release Info On Suspects In Woman's Abduction At CT Supermarket Parking Lot

Police have released new information and photos as the search continues for two suspects who abducted a woman from a Connecticut supermarket parking lot and robbed her.

A 64-year-old woman told police that at about 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11, she was placing groceries into her vehicle in the Big Y parking lot in the Town of Marlborough when she was approached by two suspects demanding money, according to Connecticut State Police.

Police said the suspects were described as young Black males who were wearing masks.

Authorities said the suspects displayed a handgun and put a bag over the woman's head, and they hit her in the face with an object several times.

They then drove the woman's vehicle, with her in the backseat, to DND Food Mart in East Hartford, police reported. Authorities said one of the suspects used the woman's ATM card to take money from an ATM.

The two suspects then threw the woman out of the vehicle in the Town of Berlin, drove behind a building and lit the vehicle on fire, authorities said.

Police said the suspects left the scene in what was believed to be a 1999 to 2003 Acura TL.

Anyone with information on the suspects or the vehicle is asked to contact Detective Frank Cuoco at 860-465-5469.

