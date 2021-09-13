Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Return to your home site

Menu

Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Nearby Towns

Police & Fire

Police ID CT Supermarket Parking Lot Where Woman Was Abducted, Ask For Help In Investigation

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
A 64-year-old woman was abducted from the Big Y parking lot in the Town of Marlborough at about 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11, according to Connecticut State Police
A 64-year-old woman was abducted from the Big Y parking lot in the Town of Marlborough at about 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11, according to Connecticut State Police Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police have identified the supermarket parking lot in Connecticut where a woman was abducted and robbed over the weekend as the investigation continues. 

A 64-year-old woman was abducted from the Big Y parking lot in Hartford County in the Town of Marlborough at about 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11, according to Connecticut State Police

Police said the woman was approached by two male suspects wearing face coverings who demanded money.

The suspects assaulted and robbed the woman and drove her to the Town of Berlin, where she was released.

The woman was hospitalized for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, authorities reported.

Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-465-5469.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Brookfield Daily Voice!

Serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.