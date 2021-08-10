Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Return to your home site

Menu

Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: COVID-19: City In Fairfield County Issues New Mask Mandate, Including For Outdoor Gatherings
Police & Fire

Police Make Arrest In CT Murder Within Hours Of Crime

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Hartford police nabbed an out-of-state man in connection with the murder of a 29-year-old city man on Monday.
Hartford police nabbed an out-of-state man in connection with the murder of a 29-year-old city man on Monday. Photo Credit: Hartford Police Department

A suspect has been arrested less than 24 hours after a Connecticut man was found shot to death inside a vehicle.

Tanoah Jones, age 35, of Augusta, Georgia, was located at the scene of the Hartford County murder and charged with the killing of Troy Reid, age 29, of Hartford, said Rafael Medina III, assistant Chief of Police.

Reid was found around 1:20 p.m. Monday, Aug. 9, inside a vehicle in the rear of a home located at 20 Sterling St., with multiple gunshot wounds. 

He was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS personnel, Medina said.  

In addition to murder, Jones was charged with:

  • Carrying a pistol without a permit
  • Possession of a high capacity magazine

Jones is being held on a $2 million bond.

Medina said Jones is cooperating with the ongoing investigation, which is active and ongoing. 

See Earlier Story: Homicide Investigation Underway After CT Man, 29, Found Dead In Car, Police Say

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Brookfield Daily Voice!

Serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.