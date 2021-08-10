Police Make Arrest In CT Murder Within Hours Of Crime

A suspect has been arrested less than 24 hours after a Connecticut man was found shot to death inside a vehicle.

Tanoah Jones, age 35, of Augusta, Georgia, was located at the scene of the Hartford County murder and charged with the killing of Troy Reid, age 29, of Hartford, said Rafael Medina III, assistant Chief of Police.

Reid was found around 1:20 p.m. Monday, Aug. 9, inside a vehicle in the rear of a home located at 20 Sterling St., with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS personnel, Medina said.

In addition to murder, Jones was charged with:

Carrying a pistol without a permit

Possession of a high capacity magazine

Jones is being held on a $2 million bond.

Medina said Jones is cooperating with the ongoing investigation, which is active and ongoing.

