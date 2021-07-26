Police ID CT Man Killed In Shooting Which Injured Two Others

Police have identified a Connecticut man who was shot and killed over the weekend in an incident that injured two others.

Douglas Daniels, age 37, of New Haven, was killed around 8:15 p.m., Saturday, July 24, in the area of East Farm Street in Waterbury.

Daniels sustained a gunshot wound to the shoulder and chest area and was transported to St. Mary's Hospital for treatment where he later died, said Sgt. Robert Davis.

Waterbury Police Department continues to investigate the homicide, along with the shooting that left two others wounded; one with a gunshot wound to the leg and another to the head.

"All victims appeared to have sustained their injuries from the shooting incident that occurred on East Farm Street," Davis said.

Davis said there are no suspects or motives at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Waterbury Police Department’s Detective Bureau at 203-574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at 203-755-1234.

