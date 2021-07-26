One Dead, Two Injured In Connecticut Shooting, Police Say

A 37-year-old man was killed in a shooting that left two others with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police responded to the area of East Farm Street around 8 p.m., Saturday for a weapons complaint in New Haven County in Waterbury, authorities said.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found two people with gunshot wounds, one injured in the leg and the other in the shoulder and chest area, Waterbury PD Sgt. Robert Davis said.

While searching the area, police received word that another shooting victim who had been shot in the head arrived at the hospital, Davis said.

"All victims appeared to have sustained their injuries from the shooting incident that occurred on East Farm Street," Davis said.

While continuing to investigate this incident throughout the evening, Waterbury Police Department was advised that the 37-year-old male victim that sustained the gunshot wound to the chest had died from his injuries.

The incident is currently being investigated as a homicide, Davis said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Waterbury Police Department’s Detective Bureau at 203-574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at 203-755-1234.

