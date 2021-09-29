Police Cruiser Hit By Robber In Connecticut

A robbery suspect is wanted in Connecticut after forcing officers into a parked car and striking a police cruiser while fleeing the scene of an investigation.

Officers in Hartford County from the Enfield Police Department were called to an area business at approximately 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 26, where there was a report of a larceny in progress.

Police said that the officers located the suspect inside his gray Honda CRV, and while speaking with him, he began making suspicious movements, prompting them to attempt to remove him from the vehicle.

In response, the driver proceeded to back up the Honda, forcing officers into a nearby parked car, then sped ahead, spiking a police vehicle in front of him before entering into a chase that was quickly abandoned out of precaution.

According to police, the CRV has Connecticut license plates with the registration AW64774 and it was last seen on I-91 south in the area of exit 35.

“We are extremely relieved and lucky that no innocent bystanders or officers were seriously injured as a result of the suspect’s actions,” officials posted online.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or suspect’s vehicle has been asked to contact investigators at the Enfield Police Department by calling (860) 763-8911.

